‘Abhi bohot dum hai’: Dharmendra undergoes eye surgery; worried fans wish him speedy recovery

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra said he underwent an eye graft surgery on Tuesday. The actor, on his way out of the hospital, assured fans that he was doing fine and declared: “Abhi bohot dum hai”.
The 89-year-old actor was spotted with a bandage on his right eye as he exited from a Mumbai hospital.
Dharmendra interacted with the paparazzi outside the hospital.
"Abhi bohot dum hai, abhi bhi bohot jaan hai... Meri aankh mein graft hua hai (I'm still very strong and full of life. I had an eye graft surgery). Love you audience. I'm strong," the actor said.
It couldn't be immediately confirmed when and where the surgery was conducted.
Concerned fans wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery from the surgery and claimed that “real legend” Dharmendra was the “strongest man in the world”.
“The real legend. Speedy recovery Dharam ji,” a fan said.
“Love you sir, get well soon..He-man,” added another.
Another fan said, “Dharm sir the living legend heman.”
“God bless you sir, you inspired us even today,” exclaimed a fan.
“Most strongest man in the world, that’s Dharamji only Dharamji,” said a fan.
Dharmendra will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's war drama "Ikkis". His last theatrical release was 2023's “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who has seen a wave of success after his role in Animal, revealed that he used to take advice from his father Dharmendra as a child, but now, he follows his own instincts when making career decisions.
“I used to take advice in my childhood. Whenever I did something, I never took advice like that. I ask once, listen, and if my heart still wants to do something, then I do what my heart desires,” he said.
(With agency inputs)
