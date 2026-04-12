Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar: Heartbroken fans mourn the loss of Asha Bhosle

The passing of Asha Bhosle has left a void in the hearts of her million fans across the globe. On Sunday afternoon, the legendary singer took her last breath after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection and exhaustion.

Fans react to Asha Bhosle's death on Twitter Reacting to the tragic news of Asha Bhosle's death, netizens began pouring in tributes on social media. While some tuned in to her hit songs, a few penned notes.

Among them, a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Thank you for the magic and the memories, Asha Tai. You are eternal. Om Shanti.”

“Heartbroken at the thought of losing a legend like Asha Bhosle ji. Her voice defined generations, her songs carried every emotion. An irreplaceable icon. Om shanti,” added another.

One more posted, "India has lost one of its greatest voices today. Thank you Asha Bhosle ji for gifting us decades of unforgettable music. Rest in peace (praying hands emoji) #EndOfAnEra”.

Someone else also said, “I am very shocked to hear the news. Grew up listening to her songs. Asha Bhosle is a legend and will always be a legend. Om shanti.”

Yet another said, “Pained by the passing away of Legendary singer Asha Bhosle Ji. She has left a remarkable legacy in the Indian music industry for generations to come through her melodious voice. My heartfelt condolences to her family & countless admirers.”

“Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi,” a different post on X mentioned.

Reddit recalls Asha Bhosle's songs, achievements Responding to a Reddit post which read, “Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle ji is no more with us. Om Shanti,” a fan recalled the late veteran's journey in shaping the Indian music scene. The user explained, “Her 90s pop albums introduced her to a whole new generation. That’s where I discovered her as a kid, she was the flower-haired lady in a sari singing for the beautiful models having crushes on each other in her music videos. Even until the 2000s her voice was used for the more modern presenting female characters. That was her brand for multiple decades. She was not only successful, but married someone she loved, a fellow artiste and had kids who today are successful restraunteers. She did a good job here. Accomplished so much professionally and personally. RIP.”

“Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just a legendary voice, she was an emotion a whole era of music that so many of us grew up with. It’s hard to imagine a world without her songs playing somewhere in the background. I just feel so much gratitude for everything she gave us,” read another comment.

“RIP legend. Your contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable & unparalleled. Om Shanti,” someone else said.

PM Modi on Asha Bhosle Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi talked about Bhosle's extraordinary musical contributions, enriching Indian cultural heritage and touching countless hearts across the world.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known," he said.

"I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her. My condolences to her family, fans and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever resonate in people's lives," Modi added.