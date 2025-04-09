Abhijeet Bhattacharya says ’musicians are losing jobs’ due to AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): The growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music has been a hot topic in the industry, and now, popular playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has shared his strong views on the matter.

In a conversation with ANI, the singer expressed his concern about how technology has replaced "real musicians" and claimed that it was composer AR Rahman who started the trend which led to musicians who used to play in films "losing their jobs."

Abhijeet, while taking a dig at Rahman, said that the composer was the one who encouraged the industry to stop using live musicians.

"Baaki jo filmon mein musicians bajate the, woh ab berozgar hain -- mostly thanks to Mr. Rahman. Unhone sabko bataya ki koi zarurat nahin musician ki... sab kuch laptop par ho sakta hai. (The musicians who used to play in films are now without jobs -- mostly because of Rahman. He told everyone that musicians are not needed... everything can be done on a laptop.)," Abhijeet said.

"Unke wajah se sabko success mil gaya, bechare musicians ghar par baithe hain... Rahman saab ne bol diya ki bhai jitna kamaunga sirf main kamaunga, musicians ki zarurat nahin hai. (Because of him, everyone found success, but poor musicians are sitting at home...)," he added.

Criticizing the term "Artificial Intelligence", Abhijeet said, "Artificial boliye, intelligent mat boliye... Mera jab bhi stage show hota hai, mere piche 20 musicians hote hain, hamesha. Aagey bhi honge. They are doing their best."(Call it artificial, but don't call it intelligent... Whenever I have a stage show, there are 20 musicians behind me, always. There will be more in the future too. They are doing their best.).

"Ab koi apna career nahin banaega music mein. Aap dhundhne jaaiye market mein, aapko milenge nahin musician. Aapko sitar wala nahin milega. Sab laptop par hi music kar rahe hain... ," he added. (Now no one will build a career in music. Go search the market, you won't find musicians. You won't find a sitar player. Everyone is making music on laptops... )," he added.

