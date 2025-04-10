Abhijeet Bhattacharya shares anecdote about making of Tan Tana Tan Tan song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Abhijeet Bhattacharya, a renowned playback Bollywood singer, shared an interesting anecdote about the making of one of his biggest chartbusters -- 'Tan Tana Tan Tan' from the 1997 film Judwaa, starring Salman Khan.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with ANI, Bhattacharya opened up on the making of the song 'Tan Tana Tan Tan' and said that he approached the song with a belief that the track would be filmed with the superstar Govinda and not Salman Khan.

The song 'Tan Tana Tan' came around the time when Govinda's career was at an all-time high, and the trio of him, director David Dhawan and singer Bhattacharya was one of the first choices of producers when it came to giving chartbuster songs.

Before the release of Tan Tana Tan, Bhattacharya collaborated with filmmaker Dhawan for the songs like 'Goriya Chura Na', 'A Aa E Ee' and 'Bole Bole Dil Mera Dole' which starred Govinda in the lead role.

Advertisement

This history led the singer to believe that David Dhawan's Judwaa too featured the comic superstar Govinda in the lead role and the song Tan Tana Tan would be filmed on him.

"Tan Tana Tan to maine soch liya tha ki repeat hah. Govinda, mai aur David Dhawan. Aur maine Govinda ka soch ke gaya ki Govinda kaise expressions dega I was like Chalti hah kya 9 se 12, voh aise Karega. Aur mai aise krke gaa rha hoo, aur gaa kar chala aaya. (I thought Tan Tana Tan was a repeat. Govinda, me, David Dhawan. I thought about Govinda and sang. How would Govinda give the expressions? I was like this. Chalti hai kya 9 se 12. He would do like this. And I was singing like this. And I sang and came back)," said Abhijeet Bhattacharya while talking to ANI.

Advertisement

The singer's misunderstanding was cleared by his wife, Sumati, when she told him that Judwaa does not star Govinda in the lead role. It was Salman Khan, she added.

"Maine apni wife ko btaaya, voh bhut filmy hah. Maine kha ki maine David Dhawan ka ye gaana gaaya hah, Govinda hah usme. (I told my wife, she is very filmy, that I sang this song of David Dhawan, Govinda. She said, Have you gone mad? It's not Govinda, it's Salman. Judwaa is the name of the picture." said Bhattacharya.

Despite the song becoming a massive hit, Bhattacharya admitted to being a bit disappointed with how it was shot in the film.

He felt that the true nature of the song, which he delivered with exaggerated expressions while thinking of Govinda, was somewhat lost in the choreography-focused filming of the track in the film.

Advertisement

"Maine kha mai to Govinda soch ke gaa diya. Acha ho gya na. Itne overexpression aap dekhnege. Jaisa maine gaaya vaise unhone dikhaaya nahi. Voh poora dance pr le gaye. Kyoki Tan Tana Tan face ke exprisons ke lie gaaya tha. Ye sab nhi dikaaya sirf dance dikha rhe hah. (I said, I thought of Govinda and sang it. It's good, right? You will see so many overexpressions (in the song). The way I sang, they didn't show it. Because they took it to the whole dance. Yes, because Tan-tan-a-tan-tan-tan. I sang it for facial expressions. They're not showing it. They're only showing it while dancing)," said Bhattacharya.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's 'Tan Tana Tan' was composed by Anu Malik and co-sung by Poornima. (ANI)