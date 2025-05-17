Abhijeet Sawant admits he used Tinder after marriage, wife didn't know: ‘Ladkiyon se bohut deep baat kar sakte ho'

Singer, the Indian Idol winner, Abhijeet Sawant, in a podcast, talked about the time when his Tinder profile went viral a few years ago. Talking on Hindi Rush, the singer said he has joined the app in the US out of curiosity, however, his wife, Shilpa Sawant, had no idea about it until now. He believes that whatever a person does should be done unabashedly.

Abhijeet Sawant on talking to women on Tinder Abhijeet shared that he spoke with three women, but did not meet anyone through the app. He said, "I'm a curious person. I've always had curiosity. I was in the US with my friend, and he said, 'This is a new app. It's for dating'. I made my profile then, and it was there as it is. Main kabhi kabhi beech mein jaata tha, dekhta tha kya hai yeh sab kya hota hai? Maine apna hi naam rakha tha sab kuch sahi tha. Biwi ko nahi pata tha. But kuch kiya nahi, kisise mila bhi nahi, kuch tha bhi nahi (I used to check out the app sometimes as to what it is, what happens there? I had shared my name and details. My wife didn't know. But I didn't do anything, I didn't meet anyone, I didn't have anything)."

Abhijeet Sawant deleted Tinder after reports He mentioned that he removed his profile from the app after reports about him being on Tinder surfaced on Twitter.

He said, "Match aata tha, baat karte the. Yeh cheeze na bohut ajeeb hai. Mujhe baat karne ka shokh hai aur aap ladkiyon se bohut deep baat karsakte ho...Main baat karta tha bohut. 2-3 log mil gaye the jo baat karte the acche se. Baad mein Twitter pe agaya ki mera account hai, phir maine bola ki ‘Yeh accha nahi lagega’. Usko nahi pata abhi tak, ab pata chal raha. Woh bichari usko pata bhi nahi kya hota hai Tinder. Ab pata chalgaya, open yaar, usme kya hai? Cheezein karni hai toh thok k karo phir. Kitna main sab cheeze jod sakta hoon yaar (I used to match with people, spoke too. It's very weird. I like talking, and you can talk in depth with women…I used to talk a lot. I spoke with 2-3 people, it was nice. Then it was on Twitter that I had an account, and I thought, ‘This won't look good’. She (wife) didn't know it, now she will know. It's open, what's there? If you want to do something, do it unabashedly. How can I handle everything)?"

Abhijeet and Shilpa got married in 2007. They have two children--Sonali Sawant and Amit Sawant.