After Salman Khan, Abhinav Kashyap says Shah Rukh Khan's ‘neeyat gadbad hai’, Netizens call him ‘attention seeker’

After multiple attacks on Salman Khan and his family, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has now commented on Shah Rukh Khan. The Dabangg director, in a recent interview, accused Shah Rukh Khan of “wrong intentions (neeyat garbar hai)”. He talked about the superstar having a house in Dubai and another in Mumbai and asked why he doesn't move abroad if he has nothing to give to the Indian society. His comments have left many angry on the internet.

Advertisement

Abhinav Kashyap on Shah Rukh Khan Talking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap comments on the Khans. He said, "This community knows only to take, not to give. They only take, take, and take more. Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai house is called Jannat, while the one here is called Mannat. What does that mean? All your mannatein (prayers) were answered here. He keeps making more prayers. I heard he is building two more floors on his bungalow. So the demands are increasing. But if your Jannat (paradise) is there, go live there. What are you doing in India?"

Referring to Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from the film Jawan, Kashyap added, "Then he says lines in films like, 'bete ko haath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar'. What do we talk to these people? They have created their palaces beyond the reach of the common man. What do I care what their net worth is? Do you give me food? Shah Rukh may be a well-spoken person, but neeyat uski bhi gadbad hi hai (his intentions are also wrong)."

Advertisement

Netizens react to Abhinav Kashyap's latest remarks Reacting to his comments, many accused Kashyap of fuelling a ‘religious divide’.

On Reddit, a user commented, “Why do people encourage such attention seekers.” “He is trying to bring in Hindu-Muslim angle to his personal issues.. which is the most shameful thing to do as a human being. Shameful. As long as he was sticking to his issue with Salman because of his mistreatment was fine but bringing in derogatory remarks about religion and all is a new low,” another said.

Advertisement

One also said, “He’s trying to incite religious divide and that is just so immoral.”