'Criminal playing soldier?': Abhinav Kashyap slams Salman Khan again, says star's career is beyond saving

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap took another shot at Salman Khan. The Dabangg director, in the latest, said Khan's career is beyond repair and called him ‘criminal’, days after calling him ‘gunda’ (goon). He further questioned Khan's credibility to essay the role of a soldier in his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

Abhinav Kashyap slams Salman Khan again Talking to Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap said, "One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me."

“He is not saying anything while I am criticising him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it. This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now,” he added.

Referring to Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, Abhinav Kashyap said, "A criminal like him will play a soldier?"

Kashyap further accused Khan of trying to buy him with money. "That’s his problem, that his money is of no use here. I am not for sale. He can’t buy me,” he said.

Abhinav Kashyap on why he is speaking against Salman Khan “I don’t think Salman is feeling bad about what I said because whatever I said was all true,” he said. He also addressed why he is speaking against Khan after all these years. "He stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main. (I’m spitting whatever venom they’ve filled me up with.)," he said.

How did Salman Khan react Recently, Salman Khan seemingly sent a message to Abhinav Kashyap on Bigg Boss 19. Without mentioning names, he said, "There is one more Dabangg insaan who has taken a dig at Aamir Khan also, along with me. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, I said just work, nobody is interested. I want to ask him again, kaam mila kya bhai?”

“You should be intelligent enough to understand that after such actions, where you badmouth everybody, all these names you are taking will not work with you in life. Those associated with them also won’t work with you. When we offered you a second film, you said no; the praises you gave then, you destroyed all of it now. The only thing I feel bad about is that you destroyed yourself. If you want to go after someone’s family, then go after yours, go after your brother, love him, and your parents. Take care of your wife and children; this is the least you can do. They are worried about you.”

