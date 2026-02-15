Abhishek Bachchan calls it ‘erroneous' to question when India will have its own Squid Game: ‘We make Dhurandhar'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan showed support for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar at an event, comparing Indian entertainment industry with South Korea's. He was at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, where he said that the Aditya Dhar film can 'outshine' any show or movie.

Abhishek Bachchan on Squid Game vs Dhurandhar Abhishek Bachchan called the Indian film industry the 'largest film industry' in the world and said, “Our numbers are just so large that I think it's erroneous for us to say, 'Oh, when are we gonna create our Squid Game? We make Dhurandhar. Look at the numbers. Look at the amount of tickets sold. That's gonna outshine any other show, any other movie. So it's a matter of numbers.”

Questioning the "viewership" and "numbers" of the Korean shows and films, the actor added, “What is their viewership? What are those numbers? They'll pale in comparison to Indians going to movies. So we have the numbers already, so what kind of numbers are you trying to achieve to become that fad? I don't think we want to be a fad.”

Dhurandhar: Cast, makers, story Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film is backed by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

The film is set in Lyari town of Pakistan's Karachi, which is known for its history of gang wars and criminal syndicates. Developments loosely linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari, Dhurandhar revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. In the film, Ranveer Singh stars as an undercover Indian intelligence agent who is sent to Karachi to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar box office earning At the box office, Dhurandhar has earned over ₹1300 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 release Dhurandhar is a two-part film. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, will release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It will clash with KGF star Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Both films will see pan-India releases in several dubbed languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Recently, the makers of Dhurandhar released a teaser of the upcoming sequel. However, the teaser left many disappointed as it offered old scenes from Dhurandhar Part 1.

However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that the song used in the teaser was a track by Grammy winner Doja Cat.