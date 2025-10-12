Abhishek Bachchan shares a tender moment with mum Jaya at Filmfare Awards — Internet asks ‘where is his family?’

Abhishek Bachchan's emotional tribute to his father at the 70th Filmfare Awards, alongside a heartfelt moment with his mother, captivated audiences. However, the absence of his wife, Aishwarya Rai, sparked online discussions, making the event one of the season's highlights.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated12 Oct 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan shared a sweet moment with mom Jaya.
It was an emotional and unforgettable night for actor Abhishek Bachchan at the 70th Filmfare Awards, where he not only received the coveted Best Actor award but also paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, on the occasion of the legendary actor’s 83rd birthday.

The ceremony, attended by several stalwarts of the film industry, became even more special when Abhishek shared an affectionate moment with his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

The actor took to the stage to perform a spirited medley of some of Amitabh Bachchan’s most celebrated songs — a nostalgic homage that left the audience deeply moved.

As the performance progressed, Abhishek noticed his mother getting emotional in the audience. In a touching gesture, he stepped down from the stage, walked towards her, and shared a tender dance with her. He then hugged Jaya warmly and kissed her on the head, a moment that was captured by cameras and quickly went viral online.

Internet questions where Abhishek's family is

The emotional exchange drew widespread praise from fans for its sincerity and warmth.

However, several social media users also expressed curiosity about the absence of Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya. One fan commented, “What about his own family? Does he not have one? (sic)” — a remark that sparked speculation about why they were missing from the high-profile event.

Internet reactions to Abhishek's video with Jaya.

Also present at the ceremony was Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan, who was seen cheering for her brother from the audience. The Bachchans’ presence added a touch of legacy to the evening, underscoring their multi-generational influence on Indian cinema.

While Abhishek’s heartfelt tribute and emotional connection with his mother captured hearts, the online chatter surrounding Aishwarya’s absence ensured that the actor’s memorable evening became one of the most discussed highlights of the awards season.

