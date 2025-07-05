Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai’s ‘selfless’ parenting: ‘Aaradhya has no social media, phone'

A lot has been said and assumed about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the past few months about their marriage and divorce. After a long pause, Abhishek opened up about his family in an interview. Talking about raising their daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan, he gave the credit to Aishwarya for ensuring her upbringing.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai's parenting Talking to Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Abhishek called Aishwarya Rai ‘selfless’ for her parenting.

He said, “I have to give the credit of everything entirely to her mother. I have the liberty and I go out to make my movies but Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya. She is amazing. Selfless. I find it amazing. Just mothers in general, I don’t think fathers have the ability to be as giving, maybe we are wired differently, we are more about going out, we have to do something, we have to work, we are goal-oriented. And to be able to say, ‘No, this is my baby and this is my top priority for me,’ I think it’s amazing and it’s a gift. That’s why possibly our go-to people are mothers. So for Aaradhya, yes, absolutely, the entire credit goes to Aishwarya.”

‘Aaradhya doesn’t have phone" Abhishek went on to reveal that Aaradhya is yet to have her personal phone or even a social media handle.

He added about his daughter growing up: “She is not on any social media, doesn’t have a phone also. I think she is brought up to be a very conscientious girl and I think that’s also a testimony to her individually. I don’t want to take away from her what she is personally. She is who she is and she is turning out to be a wonderful little lady. She is the pride and joy of the family. So yeah, we are blessed. And at the end of the day, it’s that happiness is coming home to a happy and healthy family. That is so important.”

"She used to literally fit on my forearm. Aaradhya is taller than Aishwarya,” he also said.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter is 13. She is studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.