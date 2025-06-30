Abhishek Bachchan says it's ‘upsetting’ as he breaks silence on family rumours: 'I'm answerable'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan maintained silence for a long time amid several rumours around his family. Reports also claimed that he was allegedly heading for a divorce with wife, actor Aishwarya Rai. Revealing why he never reacted or responded to the speculations on his family, Abhishek shared that though it doesn't affect him, it was ‘upsetting.’

Abhishek Bachchan on rumours about family Abhishek told ETimes in an interview that he thinks people who are spreading rumours about him and his family are not interested in his clarifications. Calling it ‘upsetting’, he said, “Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to.

People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it's not just me. I don't get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I'll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling.”

The actor went on to share how his Sikander Kher, Kirron Kher's son, gave it back to a troll and shared his home address, telling the user to say it to his face.

Abhishek Bachchan on trolls Abhishek added, "It's so convenient to sit anonymously behind a computer screen and write the nastiest things. You do realise you're hurting somebody. No matter how thick-skinned they are, it affects them. How would you like it if somebody did that to you? If you're going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that."

Abhishek and Aishwarya

Abhishek has been married to Aishwarya Rai since 2007. Together they have a daughter, Aaradhya Rai Bachchan.