Abhishek Bachchan's investment in Swiggy and Naagin has a 'Mamledar Misal' connection: 'When Amitabh Bachchan...'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says his investment choices are shaped less by boardroom calculations and more by everyday experiences at home. Speaking recently about backing food and quick-commerce brands such as Swiggy and Naagin, Bachchan explained that his decisions were rooted in personal use and genuine familiarity with the products.

During a session at the Global Business Summit 2026, Bachchan spoke about coming on board Naagin—an Indian hot sauce brand founded in 2019—as a strategic partner. He said the opportunity emerged organically, beginning with a chance tasting of the product and gradually turning into a business association.

“It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it. I used it a lot and eventually contacted the people behind it, asking, ‘Can I get involved?’ They were looking at their first round of funding, and I came on board as a strategic partner. It’s a matter of great pride for me because it’s doing exceedingly well… It also helps when Mr Amitabh Bachchan posts photos of his breakfast with a bottle of Naagin sauce on the side,” he said.

Bachchan added that his investments in Swiggy and quick-commerce platform Zepto were also sparked by everyday convenience. He recalled once running out of Naagin sauce and using a delivery app to get it in time for dinner—an experience that reinforced how embedded such services had become in his routine.

He also traced his association with Swiggy to a long-standing fondness for Mamledar Misal in Thane, which he described as his favourite misal pav. Recounting the moment, Bachchan said, “So I called up Swiggy one day and asked, ‘Guys, you deliver this to me every morning. Can I invest in you?’ I spend so much money on those companies for their services that I feel they should give back a bit. Then I try investing in them and make some money off them.”

Beyond food and delivery startups, Bachchan has steadily expanded his portfolio across sports and consumer brands. He owns the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers and is co-owner of Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC. He has also invested in Vahdam Tea, alongside cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

What’s next for Abhishek Bachchan On the film front, Bachchan was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita, alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma.