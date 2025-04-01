Abir Gulaal teaser: Fawad Khan sings Kuch Naa Kaho in Bollywood comeback film, internet says ‘world is healing’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to return to Indian cinema after a long wait. On Tuesday, the actor treated with the first teaser of his Bollywood comeback, Abir Gulaal. Bringing back the romantic-comedy era, the film has Vaani Kapoor.

Abir Gulaal teaser In the teaser video of Abir Gulaal, Fawad and Vaani Kapoor are seen sitting in a car while it's raining outside. Fawad sings Kuch Naa Kaho from the film 1942: A Love Story to seemingly woo Vaani. As he ends his song, Vaani asks him, "Are you flirting with me?" Fawad replies, “Do you want me to?”

The synopsis of the film reads: “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”

The teaser wraps up with text saying: "Bringing love back." Abir Gulaal will release on May 9.

Internet reacts to Fawad Khan Bollywood comeback film Sharing the clip on Instagram, Vaani wrote, “The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and @fawadkhan81. A Richer lens film @aricherlens. See you in the cinemas on 9th May!”

The teaser announcement caused a frenzy on the internet. Reacting to the first glimpse of the romantic comedy, a fan wrote in the comments, “I hope this is not April Fool's (sic).” Another added, “The world is healing. This era is finally back?” "Feeling very “Mera Piyaa Ghar Aayaa oo Ram Ji,” added someone on a lighter note about Fawad's comeback in Hindi films.

Bollywood rooting for Fawad, Vaani Kapoor Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities cheered for Fawad and Vaani in the comments. Among them was Tamannaah Bhatia who called then, “Soooo cuteee (sic).” Raashii Khanna added, “Yayyy..! Can’t wait!” “The Absolutely marvellous @vaanikapoor and the smashing @fawadkhan81,” also said filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.

Abir Gulaal is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi. The film is backed by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures.

It marks Fawad's comeback to the Indian film industry after a gap of almost nine years.

In 2016, the industry saw an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films after political disputes between India and Pakistan. Several Pakistani artists such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Mawra Hocane, Atif Aslam and more focused their career elsewhere but in India.

Later, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India.