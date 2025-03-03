Adrien Brody, the winner of the Academy Awards 2025 in the Best Actor category, was seen throwing his gum right before receiving the Oscar. Brody, who went on to receive the Best Actor award, had an unusual moment when he casually tossed his gum at his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, before stepping up to accept his golden statue.

Dressed in a black tuxedo, “The Brutalist” actor received applause as he went to the stage to accept the Best Actor award.

Brody received his second Oscar for his role as a Hungarian architect in “ The Brutalist."

He was recognised for the portrayal of Lázló Tóth, who fled the Holocaust and moved to the United States to live his American dream. Brody was contesting against Timothée Chalamet “A Complete Unknown,” Colman Domingo “Sing Sing,” Ralph Fiennes “Conclave,” and Sebastian Stan “The Apprentice.”

The Brutalist was nominated in 10 categories, including best picture, for the Oscar. Brady Corbet directed and produced the postwar American epic, which was filmed in VistaVision. Brody starred with Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

In February, while receiving the Best Actor at the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) Brody said, "The Brutalist'' carries a powerful message for divided times.

“It speaks to the need for all of us to share in the responsibility of how we want others to be treated and how we want to be treated by others,” he said. “There’s no place any more for antisemitism. There’s no place for racism.”

Brody won his first Oscar in the best actor category for his role in the 2003 film “The Pianist,” where he portrayed a Jewish artist trying to survive World War II. After 22 years, he received his second Oscar.

Apart from “The Brutalist,” Brody is known for roles in the films “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Darjeeling Limited” and “Midnight in Paris.”

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry's ‘iconic kiss moment’ At the Academy Awards 2025, Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreated the iconic kiss moment, making fans nostalgic. Berry ran into Brody and kissed him ahead of the award presentation, which went viral on social media.

In 2003, Brody kissed the “Never Let Go” actress while accepting his Oscar for The Pianist at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, according to the New York Post.

Social media reacts Several social media users have reacted to this moment, and most of them have criticised his move.

One of the users said, “So rude of him.”

Another added, “sorry Adrien Brody but you should have enough perspective to know that you need to wrap it up — this is so self-indulgent.”