Oscars 2025 winners LIVE: The prestigious, 97th Academy Awards was held on Monday IST. This year, the event was hosted by comedian and former late-night show host Conan O’Brien as a first timer. Actor Kieran Culkin win Best Actor in Supporting Role for his role as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain.

Here is the full list of winners for Oscars 2025: Best Actor Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actor in supporting role Yura Borisov – Anora

Winner: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Best Actress in supporting role Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Picture Anora – Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown – Fred Berger, James Mangold, Alex Heineman

Conclave – Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

Dune: Part Two – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez – Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard

I'm Still Here – Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira

Nickel Boys – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joslyn Barnes

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner

Wicked – Marc Platt

Animated Feature Film Flow – Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman

Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail – Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Cinematography The Brutalist – Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume

Maria – Ed Lachman

Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips

Conclave – Lisy Christl

Gladiator II – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman

Nosferatu – Linda Muir

Wicked – Paul Tazewell

Directing Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Documentary Feature Film Black Box Diaries – Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land – Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, Paula DuPre' Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat – Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane – Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, Kellen Quinn

Visual Effects Alien: Romulus – Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, Shane Mahan

Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke

Wicked – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, Paul Corbould

Music (Original Song) El Mal – Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyrics by Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

The Journey – The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren)

Like A Bird – Sing Sing (Music and Lyrics by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyrics by Camille and Clément Ducol)

Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, Bernie Taupin)