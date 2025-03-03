Oscars 2025 winners LIVE: Full list of winners at Academy Awards: Full list of winners (updating live)

Oscars 2025 winners LIVE: The prestigious, 97th Academy Awards was held on Monday IST. This year, the event was hosted by comedian and former late-night show host Conan O’Brien as a first timer. Actor Kieran Culkin win Best Actor in Supporting Role for his role as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain.
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Yura Borisov – Anora
Winner: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Anora – Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown – Fred Berger, James Mangold, Alex Heineman
Conclave – Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
Dune: Part Two – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez – Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard
I'm Still Here – Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira
Nickel Boys – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joslyn Barnes
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner
Wicked – Marc Platt
Flow – Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman
Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
Memoir of a Snail – Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
The Brutalist – Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume
Maria – Ed Lachman
Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke
A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips
Conclave – Lisy Christl
Gladiator II – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman
Nosferatu – Linda Muir
Wicked – Paul Tazewell
Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown – James Mangold
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Black Box Diaries – Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin
No Other Land – Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham
Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, Paula DuPre' Pesmen
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat – Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, Rémi Grellety
Sugarcane – Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, Kellen Quinn
Alien: Romulus – Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, Shane Mahan
Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke
Wicked – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, Paul Corbould
El Mal – Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyrics by Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
The Journey – The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren)
Like A Bird – Sing Sing (Music and Lyrics by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyrics by Camille and Clément Ducol)
Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, Bernie Taupin)
