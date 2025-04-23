Academy issues new rules for Oscars: Movies made using Generative AI can win big awards — Details

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which produces the Oscars in the United States, has issued new rules allowing movies that are made using artificial intelligence (AI) to win big at the awards, according to an AFP report.

The new rules, rolled out on April 21, state that use AI and other digital tools would “neither help nor harm the chances" of a film getting a nomination, the report added. It did, however, add that the Academy would “consider” human involvement while selecting winners.

“The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award,” the statement said.

Have Any Movies Using AI Won Oscars? According to the Academy, its Science and Technology Council recommended the framing of new language regarding eligibility for films using Generative AI, BBC reported. Notably, at the ceremony in March, Adrian Brody's ‘The Brutalist’ got him an Oscar for Best Actor, despite use of genAI to improve his Hungarian accent. Later, news also emerged that Oscar-winning musical Emilia Perez used voice-cloning AI tech to enhance the actors' singing.

While the Academy seems gung-ho, during the 2023 strikes in Hollywood, actors and screenwriters expressed fears about AI taking over their work amid cost-cutting efforts by studios.

What Other Rules Were Announced? Besides the rules on AI use, the Academy has now also mandated that all Oscar voters must show they have watched each nominated film before casting their final ballots, AFP reported on April 21.

This comes amid complaints that voters are skipping some films and voting without due consideration; and will come into effect for the next Oscars in March 2026. Earlier, an “honour system” was followed wherein voters were trusted to have watched all movies before making their decision, but the new rule requires proof via the Academy's own voters-only streaming platform to ensure compliance, it added.