Accused trailer: Konkona called ‘sexual predator’ in Netflix original film; wife Pratibha Ranta struggles to believe

Accused trailer: On Saturday, Netflix India dropped the much-awaited trailer of Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta's upcoming psychological thriller, titled Accused. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta as a same-sex married couple, the film is set overseas where a serious allegation pushes the two towards the edge, almost to the verge of ending their relationship.

Accused trailer out In the trailer, Konkona Sen Sharma is introduced as Dr Geetika, who is a gynaecologist. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she gets accused of sexual misconduct at work. She is labelled as a “sexual predator”. The allegations surfaced right when she and her wife, Meera, played by Pratibha Ranta, announce the news of adopting a child together. This is when an anonymous complaint reaches the human resources team of the hospital.

While the allegations affect Dr Geetika's career, her personal life also takes a hit. As Meera struggles to have faith in her partner, she says that she isn't surprised, as there were past allegations against Dr Geetika as well. However, this one is too serious, as per Dr Geetika.

The clip shifts to how Geetika and Meera's marriage crumbles as the situation gets worse with time. As public scrutiny grows, Dr Geetika is left with very little help but to watch her life fall apart.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix India's official Instagram post read, “Every relationship has secrets. Are you ready to find theirs? Watch Accused, out 27 February, only on Netflix. #AccusedOnNetflix @konkona @pratibha_ranta @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @anubhuti_k #SimaAgarwal @yash_k_keswani @dharmaticent @netflix_in.”

Netizens react to Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta's film Reacting to the trailer, many hailed Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta's performance. A few were also impressed with the film's story and called it progressive. Among them, a user wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post, “Huge fan of Konkana!! Cannot wait for this.”

“The way @konkona pushes her boundaries through her choice of roles is insane,” added another.

One more said, “Arre yaar, release it already!”

Someone on YouTube said, “This looks interesting. Lesbian couple with one partner accused of cheating and pdflia.. Never saw anything like it..”

“Haven't seen such fresh topic for so long and when I see Konkona Sen , I am watching it,” added a different user.

About Accused Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, Accused is helmed by director Anubhuti Kashyap. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala and Somen Mishra.

Talking about the film, the makers said in a statement, "Accused is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behaviour or moral conflict. Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the centre of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting. With Konkona and Pratibha leading the film, we're looking at a relationship tested not just by accusation, but by doubt itself. It's a story told with restraint, empathy, and courage, and we're proud to bring it to Netflix, a platform that has supported the film's intent to provoke thought rather than judgment."