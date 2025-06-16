Ace movie OTT release date: How to watch Vijay Sethupathi's comedy thriller online

Arumuga Kumar’s crime comedy ‘Ace’, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, is now available for streaming on Prime Video, just weeks after its theatrical release. The film hit cinemas on May 23 and made its OTT debut silently on June14.

The announcement of the digital release came not from Prime Video’s official channels but from Vijay Sethupathi himself.

On Friday (June 13), the actor shared on his X profile, “High stakes, Higher thrills! Watch #Ace streaming now on @Primevideoin! (sic)” along with a link to the film. As of now, ‘Ace’ is trending at number 3 in India on the platform, despite the lack of promotion.

Typically, Tamil films take longer to arrive on digital platforms, but Ace is among the few that broke the trend. Interestingly, Prime Video has not posted about the film’s arrival on either its Instagram or X handles.

About ‘Ace’ In Ace, Vijay plays Kannan, also known as Bolt, who dreams of starting a new life abroad but ends up entangled in dangerous affairs. Rukmini Vasanth stars as his lover, Rukku, while Yogi Babu plays Arivukarasa (Arivu). The supporting cast includes Babloo Prithiveeraj and Divya Pillai.

Written, directed, and produced by Arumuga Kumar, the film struggled at the box office, earning less than ₹10 crore net across India. However, its performance on OTT suggests a second chance at finding its audience.