Actor Aditya Pancholi convicted in 2005 parking assault case, but won’t get jail term. Know why

A sessions court in Mumbai has upheld the conviction of actor Aditya Pancholi in a 2005 parking assault case but has changed the terms of his punishment.

Instead of serving a one-year jail term, the court ordered Aditya Pancholi's release under the Probation of Offenders Act, which means he won’t serve jail time if he behaves well, reported PTI.

However, the Mumbai sessions court also ordered Pancholi to pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh to the victim, Pratik Pashine, as part of the terms for his release.

Advertisement

The sessions court agreed with the previous ruling that Aditya Pancholi was guilty under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) for assaulting the victim over a parking dispute in 2005. It, however, modified the sentence to allow Pancholi to be released on probation instead of serving time in jail.

The ruling came after Pancholi challenged his conviction in the sessions court.

Aditya Pancholi parking assault case The incident dates back to 2005, when Aditya Pancholi became involved in a parking dispute with his neighbour, Pratik Pashine. Pancholi had parked his car in his designated space, but upon returning in the evening, he found another car occupying it. In response, he parked his car behind the other vehicle, blocking it.

Later that evening, Pashine received a call from his watchman around 8 PM, asking him to move his car. After a brief argument over the intercom, Pashine agreed to park his car in a different spot. However, when he went downstairs to move his car, Aditya Pancholi confronted him and began assaulting him, as per multiple reports.

Advertisement