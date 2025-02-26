Actor Aman Verma and wife Vandana Lalwani heading for divorce? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actor Aman Verma and his wife Vandana Lalwani are the latest celebrity couple to reportedly part ways. Aman and Vandana tied the knot in 2016, and are almost completing 10 years.

Aman and Vandana's separation rumours Amid this, a report by Times of India claimed that Aman and Vandana have begun their divorce process. Reportedly, the couple tried their best to save their marriage but failed.

The report quoted a source close to the couple saying, “There have been issues between them for a while now. Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, things didn’t improve. They even planned to start a family, but their differences became too deep to reconcile. It was Vandana who decided to file for divorce.”

Meanwhile, when the portal reached out to Aman for a response, the actor said, "No comment. Anything I need to say will be communicated through my lawyer at the appropriate time”. Vandana was also unavailable for any comment.

Aman and Vandana met for the first time in 2014 on the sets of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath. Later, in 2015, they announced their engagement, followed by their wedding in 2016.

Talking about his marraige, Aman had previously told Times of India that marraige has changed him as a person. He said he became calmer towards situations after marrying Vandana.

“for me, marriage was a big step because I lived alone for many years and had decided that if I do get married, it will only be when I find the right person. It has been six years now and I have no complains, I am enjoying life with Vandana,” he had also said.

Aman Verma Aman Verma is a popular name in the TV and film industry. He rose to fame with his role as Anupam Kapadia in Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Aman also hosted the game show Khullja Sim Sim.