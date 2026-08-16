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Actor Ananya Raj, known for ‘Ghost’ and ‘Final Exit’, dies at 27

Actor Ananya Raj, known for films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died aged 27. Her family said she passed away peacefully in her sleep after more than a year of health struggles.

Written By Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated16 Aug 2026, 11:09 PM IST
Actor Ananya Raj, known for her work in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at 27.
Actor Ananya Raj, known for her work in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at 27.
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Actor Ananya Raj, who appeared in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at the age of 27, with her family confirming that she passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15.

Actor Ananya Raj dies at the age of 27

Her family shared the news through Ananya's official Instagram account, saying the actor had been dealing with physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year. They also requested privacy as they mourn her death.

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The family's statement read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them (sic)."

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The statement further continued, “She was a strong spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And In these trying times, We wish to maintain privacy and quietitude (sic).”

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Ananya Raj's career

Ananya Raj was an Indian actor who worked across Hindi and regional cinema. Raised in Mumbai, she entered the entertainment industry through acting projects and music videos before taking on roles in feature films.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with 7 Hours to Go, a thriller that also starred Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Natasa Stankovic. The following year, she appeared in The Final Exit, a horror film directed by Dhwanil Mehta.

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In 2019, Raj featured in Ghost, the Kannada-language action thriller starring Shiva Rajkumar. The film marked another significant appearance in her career and helped broaden her work beyond Hindi cinema.

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Raj also appeared in music videos during her career, giving her a presence beyond feature films. Her work across different formats allowed her to build recognition while continuing to take on acting projects.

Despite a relatively short career, Raj had established herself through a mix of Hindi and regional productions. Her family said she had been dealing with health-related difficulties for more than a year before her death.

The family has asked those mourning her to pray for her soul while respecting their request for privacy and quiet during the period following her death. Ananya Raj was 27.

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HomeEntertainmentActor Ananya Raj, known for ‘Ghost’ and ‘Final Exit’, dies at 27
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