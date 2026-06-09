Actor Anthony Guidera, well-known for The Godfather III, dies at 65

Anthony Guidera, an actor whose screen career included roles in The Godfather III, Species, The Rock and Armageddon, has died at the age of 65 after suffering a sudden medical crisis at his California home.
According to reports published on Tuesday, Guidera died on Saturday after spending nearly three weeks on life support. The actor had been hospitalised since May after collapsing at his Southern California residence when his heart reportedly stopped beating unexpectedly. Despite medical efforts to stabilise him, he did not recover.
TMZ, citing information provided by Guidera's wife, Valarie, reported that doctors were unable to determine what caused the actor's cardiac arrest. In accordance with his previously expressed wishes, life-support measures were withdrawn and he was brought home, where he died surrounded by family.
Guidera was best known to many film fans for his role as a bodyguard named Anthony in 1990's The Godfather Part III, the concluding instalment of Francis Ford Coppola's acclaimed crime trilogy. The film starred Al Pacino as Michael Corleone and remains one of the actor's most recognised screen credits.
Over the course of the 1990s, Guidera built a career as a character actor, appearing in several high-profile Hollywood productions. His credits included the science-fiction thriller Species, action blockbuster The Rock, post-apocalyptic drama The Postman and disaster film Armageddon. He also made appearances in television series including Baywatch, Angel, ER and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
One of the more unusual highlights of his career came in 1996 when his on-screen kiss with actress Natasha Henstridge in Species earned him an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss.
Guidera is survived by his wife, Valarie, and their son, Nick. His wife described herself as "heartbroken" following his death and shared a message on social media announcing the loss to friends and supporters.
The actor's official cause of death has not yet been determined, and no further details have been released by his family or medical authorities.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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