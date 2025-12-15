Actor Anuj Sachdeva, pet dog attacked with iron rod in Mumbai’s Goregaon—here’s what happened

Actor Anuj Sachdeva shared that he was attacked in public in a shocking incident, leaving him injured and bleeding from the head. He mentioned that his pet dog was also hit with an iron rod.

The incident reportedly took place at Goregaon's Harmony mall residency in Mumbai.

What exactly happened? Sharing the incident on Instagram, Anuj revealed that the attacker targeted both him and his pet dog with an iron rod after he had mentioned an instance of improper parking in his society.

"I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony Mall residency. Goregaon West," Anuj said.

The post also includes a video capturing a distressed man rushing at Anuj with a rod. The situation quickly escalates as the attacker begins striking him, shouting abuses, and issuing threats. A security guard stepped in, restrained and removed the man.

Netizens react The post went viral on social media, with users showcasing their concerns for the actor, while some suggested him to lodge a police complaint in the matter.

One of the social media users said, “Hope you are okay. He needs to be behind bars. These are the real threats to society. Please share this also on social media.” Another added, "Please file a police complaint without any delay." “Are you ok? Also he needs to get help...seriously,” remarked a third user.

Who is Anuj Sachdeva? Born on October 5, 1984 in New Delhi, Anuj Sachdeva is an Indian actor and model who has appeared in films, television commercials and TV shows. He gained early recognition by participating in the reality show MTV Roadies in 2005. He is best known for his portrayal of Amrit in the television series Sabki Laadli Bebo.

Before his acting career gained momentum, Anuj worked alongside his father in their shoe manufacturing business and is also a qualified shoe designer. He ventured into modeling and acting at his father’s encouragement. To hone his craft, Sachdeva pursued a course in method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. He has also appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati with his Itti Si Khushi co-star Smriti Kalra.

