Actor Anupam Kher hails Jasprit Bumrah in hilarious video as India lifts T20 World Cup trophy

Anupam Kher celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory over New Zealand with a joyous video of himself cheering for Jasprit Bumrah. His hilarious reaction resonated with fans, reflecting the national mood as public figures shared their pride on social media.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated9 Mar 2026, 12:09 AM IST
Anupam Kher hails Jasprit Bumrah as India clinched 2026 T20 World Cup title.
Anupam Kher hails Jasprit Bumrah as India clinched 2026 T20 World Cup title.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher joined millions of Indians in celebrating the country's T20 World Cup victory over New Zealand, sharing a video of himself cheering on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah that quickly drew wide attention on social media.

Anupam Kher celebrates India's win at the T20 World Cup

Kher posted the clip on X shortly after India secured the title, showing him in high spirits as he applauded Bumrah's contribution to the win. The video struck a chord with fans, many of whom had gathered around screens across the country to watch the final unfold.

The actor shared the video with the caption, “Bumrahhhhhhhhh 😁😁😁🤓🤓🤓😎😎😎😎🏆🏆🏆🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (sic).”

Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the finest bowlers in limited-overs cricket, was central to India's campaign throughout the tournament and his performances in the closing stages proved decisive against a determined New Zealand side.

Also Read | IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 final: India become champions

Kher, who has long been vocal about his support for Indian sport, did not hold back his emotions. The clip showed the actor cheering with visible delight, a reaction that many felt mirrored the national mood in the hours following the victory.

The win was celebrated widely, with public figures from across Indian public life taking to social media to mark the occasion. Kher's post, however, stood out for its warmth and humour, offering a lighter moment amid the broader wave of national pride.

India's victory over New Zealand completed what had been a commanding run through the tournament, with the team drawing praise for both their batting depth and their bowling attack — the latter led, in no small part, by Bumrah.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentActor Anupam Kher hails Jasprit Bumrah in hilarious video as India lifts T20 World Cup trophy
More