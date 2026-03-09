Actor Anupam Kher hails Jasprit Bumrah in hilarious video as India lifts T20 World Cup trophy

Veteran actor Anupam Kher joined millions of Indians in celebrating the country's T20 World Cup victory over New Zealand, sharing a video of himself cheering on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah that quickly drew wide attention on social media.

Anupam Kher celebrates India's win at the T20 World Cup Kher posted the clip on X shortly after India secured the title, showing him in high spirits as he applauded Bumrah's contribution to the win. The video struck a chord with fans, many of whom had gathered around screens across the country to watch the final unfold.

The actor shared the video with the caption, “Bumrahhhhhhhhh 😁😁😁🤓🤓🤓😎😎😎😎🏆🏆🏆🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (sic).”

Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the finest bowlers in limited-overs cricket, was central to India's campaign throughout the tournament and his performances in the closing stages proved decisive against a determined New Zealand side.

Kher, who has long been vocal about his support for Indian sport, did not hold back his emotions. The clip showed the actor cheering with visible delight, a reaction that many felt mirrored the national mood in the hours following the victory.

The win was celebrated widely, with public figures from across Indian public life taking to social media to mark the occasion. Kher's post, however, stood out for its warmth and humour, offering a lighter moment amid the broader wave of national pride.