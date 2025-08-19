Actor Chris Pratt praises in-law Robert Kennedy Jr, says ‘he's funny, I love him’

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has spoken warmly about Robert Kennedy Jr., describing him as “great” and “funny” during a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Pratt, known for his roles in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’, opened up about his family life and his connection to Kennedy Jr., who is the cousin of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver.

“I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe,” Pratt told Maher. “I really got along with him well. I think he’s great. I think he’s funny. I like him. I love him.”

On Politics and Public Image The actor also discussed how politics can be a “nasty business”, saying he avoids getting involved in political debates.

He said that doesn’t discuss politics or the Trump administration with Kennedy Jr. at family events.

The actor “I’m not gonna pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just kind of assume that none of them are, and, for the most part, I wish him well. There’s certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way — like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food.”

The actor also added, “So my little bit of experience, I’ve been able to see how the person that you are can be sometimes in stark contrast to the person that your enemy is saying that you are. And in politics, you inherit enemies. And when you jump on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible. And so I don’t know what to believe.”

“I’m not in politics, obviously,” he said. “But there’s a certain level to this in Hollywood, because Hollywood in itself is a political institution. I’ve seen how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people are being told that you are… That is pure fiction.”