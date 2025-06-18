Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, known for ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action remake, dies at 46 in Hawaii

David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor recently seen in the live-action remake of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and popular TV shows such as ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’, passed away recently.

The actor breathed his last at the age of 46.

Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell dies at 46 David's sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post. A cause of death has not been announced, but Hawaii police have said that no foul play is suspected.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father (sic),” she wrote on Sunday.

Bell had recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ set on his Instagram, including a clip from his audition. In the film, he played a character named Big Hawaiian Dude, who comically drops his shave ice in shock at the sight of an alien portal.

He was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild and appeared as Isaac in ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and Manu Saluni in ‘Magnum P.I.’

“David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew. The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts (sic),” his sister shared.

She also reflected on his strong ties to Hawaiian culture and language. “He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge and Pidgin to da Max…made him a diamond in the rough. You can hear him over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience (sic),”she wrote.

Bell was originally from Kaimuki and attended Kalani High School. Before his death, he lived in Waimea and worked as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole.