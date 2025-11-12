Actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family takes him home, confirms Breach Candy doctor

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, doctors confirmed on Wednesday. His family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, decided to take him home for further care.

According to PTI, Dharmendra was discharged around 7:30 am. “Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home,” Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.