Actor Govinda rushed to Mumbai's Juhu CritiCare Hospital after losing consciousness

Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai's suburban area after he fell unconscious on Tuesday night.

The veteran actor fainted at home, prompting his family members to give him first aid before taking him to the hospital. "He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am," his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal told NDTV.

Also Read | Prem Chopra hospitalised in Mumbai at 89, family shares health update

Bindal did not share any further details about Govinda’s health condition.

“He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports,” he said.

Govinda’s hospitalisation comes just a day after he visited veteran actor Dharmendra, who is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. In a video, Govinda was seen leaving the hospital with a serious expression.

Also Read | Dharmendra on ventilator support? Hema Malini shares health update

This marks the second time within a year that the actor has been admitted to hospital. On October 1 last year, Govinda was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after an accident in which his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, leaving him with a bullet wound to the knee.

The incident occurred at around 4:45 am. According to Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was placing his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally went off.

Also Read | Over 50 students hospitalised after having dinner in Telangana's Gadwal

He was discharged from hospital three days later. The actor, who is a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja at the time.