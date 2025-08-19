Actor Jayaram, son Kalidas Jayaram reunite after 22 years for film Ashakal Aayiram; shooting begins

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 19 (ANI): Actor Jayaram and his son Kalidas Jayaram are set to reunite after 22 years for the film titled 'Ashakal Aayiram'. The puja ceremony of the film was held on Monday.

Jayaram and Kalidas starred together in the movie 'Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum' in 2003. Kalidas was a child artist in the film and won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in the movie.

Directed by G Prajith, written by Aravind Rajendran and Jude Anthany Joseph, with editing by Shefeeque V.B. and backing from Gokulam Cinemas. Jude also joins as the film's creative director.

The movie is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The puja ceremony was held on August 19. It was attended by the lead cast, director and the crew of the film.

Jayaram's daughter, Malavika Jayaram, also attended the puja ceremony of the movie.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Sreegokulam Movies shared the photos from the ceremony, signifying the start of the shoot of 'Ashakal Aayiram'.

The fans have been eagerly awaiting the reunion of Jayaram and his son Kalidas.

Apart from the father-son duo, the movie starred Jyothirmayi in the lead roles along with Kalashala Babu, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Salim Kumar, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Shammi Thilakan, Sanusha, and K. P. A. C. Lalitha in supporting roles.