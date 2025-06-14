Actor Kamal Haasan gets angry as man gifts sword during party meeting | Watch video

The incident, which was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows Haasan sharply reprimanding the individual.

Livemint
Published14 Jun 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Screengrab from the viral video.
Screengrab from the viral video.

A surprising moment unfolded during a Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) meeting in Chennai when party chief and actor Kamal Haasan was seen visibly angry after a man attempted to gift him a sword on stage.

The incident, which was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows Haasan sharply reprimanding the individual. The identity of the man is yet to be confirmed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentActor Kamal Haasan gets angry as man gifts sword during party meeting | Watch video
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.