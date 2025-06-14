Actor Kamal Haasan gets angry as man gifts sword during party meeting | Watch video

A surprising moment unfolded during a Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) meeting in Chennai when party chief and actor Kamal Haasan was seen visibly angry after a man attempted to gift him a sword on stage.
The incident, which was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows Haasan sharply reprimanding the individual. The identity of the man is yet to be confirmed.
