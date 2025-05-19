Actor Kevin Spacey, once accused of sexual assault, set to be awarded Lifetime Achievement in Cannes

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey is all set to accept the lifetime achievement award in Cannes on Tuesday, May 20. This comes after the actor was cleared of all the sexual assault allegations.

Kevin Spacey to receive Lifetime Achievement in Cannes On Tuesday, actor Kevin Spacey will be bestowed with Lifetime Achievement at Cannes. The American Beauty is also at the festival in an effort to find buyers for his upcoming film, The Awakening. There he will be “recognised not only for his decades of artistic brilliance but also for his enduring impact on cinema and the arts.” This was mentioned in an official statement by the Better World Fund.

The event will honour Kevin's excellence in film and television at the Better World Fund's 10th anniversary. It will take place at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes.

Kevin's film The Awakening is being presented in the Marche du Cannes, the industry market in the basement of the Palais du Cinema.

About the gala The gala, arranged by Better World Fund, is not an official part of the Cannes Film Festival. However, the Carlton Hotel is one of the main premiere sites for all the activities that take place in the festival, which is why the events taking place there are considered a part of the main Cannes event.

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault allegations In July 2023, Kevin Spacey was acquitted of charges pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of four men, following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, a case that garnered significant attention within the context of the UK's #MeToo movement.

This acquittal follows a prior dismissal of sexual assault allegations in a New York civil lawsuit in 2022. It is noted that since 2017, numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct have been levelled against Spacey by over 30 individuals, resulting in significant professional repercussions, including the termination of his involvement in the Netflix series House of Cards and a biographical project about Gore Vidal.