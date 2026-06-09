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Actor Manjari Fadnis breaks down in video after community dog's alleged brutal killing: 'Hit with an iron rod'

Actor Manjari Fadnis has shared an emotional video alleging that a community dog from her housing society was brutally killed. Recounting what she was told about the incident, the actor called for stricter laws against animal cruelty and vowed to fight for justice for the dog, named Mikey.

Anjali Thakur
Updated9 Jun 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Manjari Fadnis Shares Heartbreaking Account
Manjari Fadnis Shares Heartbreaking Account(Instagram/@manjarifadnis)
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Actor Manjari Fadnis has spoken out about the death of a community dog from her housing society, sharing an emotional video in which she described the incident and called for stronger action against animal cruelty.

The actress, best known for her role in Jaane Tu ... Ya Jaane Na, posted the video on Instagram on Monday. In it, she spoke about Mikey, a dog who had been living in her housing society since 2019 after allegedly being abandoned by his family.

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According to Manjari, Mikey was well-known among residents and had become a part of the community over the years. She said that when the dog recently went missing, she and several other residents began searching for him, putting up posters and speaking to security guards in an effort to locate him.

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"I Wish I Had Never Needed To Make This Video"

Beginning the video on an emotional note, Manjari said, "I wish I had never needed to make this video, but I think it's really important."

Describing Mikey as a "really sweet dog", the actor went on to share details of what she said had happened to him. According to Manjari, a person from the housing society confessed that the dog was attacked while he was asleep.

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She alleged that Mikey was "hit on the head with an iron rod".

Recalling the account she received, Manjari said, "He got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area between B1 and Lobby, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth. He pooed, peed and dirtied the place. He was half-dead, and they just put him inside a goni, and they threw him off into an empty area behind."

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Search For Answers Continues

The actor said residents are still trying to determine exactly what happened in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

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"We are trying to search for his body right now. He's gone," she said in the video.

The incident left Manjari visibly emotional as she appealed for stronger measures to tackle animal cruelty. She also urged the Supreme Court to take stricter action, saying that people with "criminal minds" often target and eliminate dogs they dislike.

Call For Stronger Animal Cruelty Laws

Alongside the video, Manjari posted a lengthy caption expressing her grief and determination to seek justice for Mikey.

"Our Mikey was Brutally Murdered… & we are going to fight for him… This should never happen with ANY Dog Ever again in any Society anywhere! People should be SCARED to hurt an animal! We NEED Stronger laws against Animal Cruelty!" she wrote.

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The actor also thanked several individuals who, according to her, have supported efforts to seek justice in the case. Among those she mentioned were Xavier Bernard Santiago, Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, Sanket Kadam and members of her housing society.

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"Thankuuu @xavierbernardsantiago for standing with us strongly in our fight to bring Justice for Mikey. Thankuuu Senior Police Inspector Mr. Shailendra Nagarkar, we r soo grateful for your help. Thankuuu Sanket Kadam for fearlessly bravely fighting for his cause & Thankuuu to all our Mikey lovers from our society who have been tirelessly standing strongly with us in this fight," she wrote.

The video has drawn significant attention on social media, with many users expressing shock over the allegations and echoing Manjari's call for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws.

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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