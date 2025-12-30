Actor Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 in Kochi

Veteran Malayalam actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90. She died at the actor’s residence in Elamakkara, Kochi, the Hindu reported.

According to officials, Santhakumari had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment for neurological-related ailments. Doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she had been receiving medical care, confirmed her death.

Santhakumari was a deeply respected figure within the actor’s family and was often acknowledged by Mohanlal as a constant source of strength and inspiration throughout his career. Over the years, the actor has repeatedly spoken about his close bond with his mother, crediting her support and values as central to his personal and professional journey. He frequently expressed his affection for her during public speeches and through posts on social media.

She was married to late bureaucrat Viswanathan Nair. The couple had two sons. Their elder son, Pyarelal, passed away in 2000, leaving Mohanlal as the only surviving child.

Messages of condolence have begun pouring in from members of the film industry and fans, many of whom have expressed solidarity with the actor and his family during this period of loss. Santhakumari’s passing marks the end of an important chapter in Mohanlal’s life, with admirers recalling the reverence with which he always spoke about his mother.

Further details regarding the funeral and last rites are awaited.

When Mohanlal Reflected On His Bond With His Mother During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, Mohanlal found himself in an unfamiliar pause. Turning 60 that year, the Malayalam cinema icon was confined indoors like millions of others, experiencing what he described as a rare break after nearly four decades of continuous work.

In an interview with OnManorama, the actor spoke candidly about the emotional strain of being separated from his mother at the time. Santhakumari was staying at the family home in Kochi, while Mohanlal was away, unsure when travel would resume.

“I am sad that I am not near my mother. She is relaxing at our home in Kochi. I came here thinking that I could return in two days,” he said. “I see and talk to her every day through video calls. We cannot do anything about it, can we? Things like these aren’t anticipated by anyone.”

The conversation also touched upon the quiet strength his mother displayed during his father’s illness. Mohanlal recalled how she stood by her husband after he lost his memory—holding his hand at public events, accompanying him everywhere and caring for him with unwavering patience, even feeding him when needed.

Reflecting on the lessons he imbibed from watching her, the actor spoke about how deeply those experiences shaped his own outlook on life. “It is from your mother that you learn the first habits in your life,” he said. “I may have felt that I should help others just as my mother had taken care of my father. I don’t do anything consciously.”

He added that his approach to relationships and friendships was also influenced by those early values. “All the friendships in my life are the ones that I have sought or pursued. I didn’t earn their friendship waiting for them to come to me. I believe you should pursue good minds,” Mohanlal said.

Santhakumari passed away just days after the release of Mohanlal’s film Vrusshabha on 25 December 2025, marking a deeply personal loss for the actor. The memories he shared during the lockdown years now stand as a poignant reminder of the bond he openly cherished with his mother.