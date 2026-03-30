Actor Nakuul Mehta on parenting mistakes, screen time and how fatherhood changed ambition

In an industry driven by visibility and velocity, Nakuul Mehta is choosing to slow down—both as an actor and as a parent. The television and OTT actor, who co-founded The Indian Parent Pod with wife Jankee Parekh, is increasingly leaning into conversations around parenting, purpose and personal growth.

In a candid chat with LiveMint, Mehta speaks about the language we use with children, the shift in his idea of ambition, and why today’s entertainment ecosystem offers more opportunity than ever before. He was recently part of the P&G Shiksha event held in Mumbai on March 25.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta attended the event to support the initiative’s focus on building empathetic and supportive environments for children, both in schools and at home, aligning with their own parenting philosophy.

On the words parents use—and their lasting impact “I feel words play a very important role in how children see themselves. Often, we say things carelessly—not out of bad intent, but without realizing their impact.”

He points to how casually labelling children can shape their identity early on. “For instance, if a young child doesn’t greet someone, we might casually say, ‘Oh, he’s very shy.’ But that labels the child.”

Recalling a personal moment, he adds, “Once, when my firstborn didn’t greet someone, I joked that he was shy. Later, I heard him say, ‘I am shy.’ That’s how quickly they absorb what we say.”

Mehta also calls out everyday phrases that can unintentionally introduce shame. “We loosely use phrases like ‘shame, shame’ if a child is naked after a bath. But there’s nothing to be ashamed of about one’s body.”

On parenting beyond authority “Bache ko duniya me laane se aap maa baap nahi bante,” he says, reflecting on traditional parenting styles.

While acknowledging that many Indian households have leaned on authority, Mehta believes the shift now is towards accountability and empathy. “Just like we wouldn’t want to be spoken to in a condescending way, children are no different.”

He is quick to clarify that gentle parenting isn’t about the absence of discipline. “You can set boundaries, but hold them with love and respect rather than authority. If you do that right, children develop an internal sense of accountability.”

On screen time in a digital-first world Mehta admits that raising children without screens entirely isn’t realistic today. “It’s not entirely true that there’s no screen exposure—my son watches screens once a week. For the first two years, though, it was zero.”

Rather than rejecting technology, he advocates mindful use. “In today’s digital world, it doesn’t make sense to demonize screens—they’re everywhere.”

He adds, “The key is mindful consumption… We don’t use screens as a quick fix during a meltdown.”

Importantly, he acknowledges privilege in this approach. “Many parents may not have that luxury, and that’s completely understandable.”

On how fatherhood reshaped ambition “Completely,” Mehta says when asked if parenthood has changed his definition of success.

“I’ve always been ambitious—but in an expansive way… Post having kids, it definitely changes.”

Today, the lens is more introspective. “Is this giving me joy? Is working on a project bringing me joy? Will that also bring me value?”

He adds that purpose now goes beyond professional milestones. “Once you become parents, it suddenly changes your worldview to: am I leaving this world a little better than how I’ve seen it?”

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On choosing work more intentionally Fatherhood, he says, has made him more decisive—not cautious. “I think I’ve become more courageous—especially in saying no to a lot of things that may not bring me joy.”

“What I’m saying yes to is far more intentional… that clarity has really shifted how I approach work and life.”

This philosophy also led to The Indian Parent Pod. “We noticed that no one was really talking about the emotional side of parenting… so we decided to build something ourselves.”

On OTT, Bollywood and the changing hierarchy For Mehta, the lines between mediums are blurring. “There’s never been a better time for talent… the internet has democratized access.”

“You don’t need to be a Bollywood star to create impact… the medium matters less—the story matters more.”

Reflecting on the evolution of the industry, he says, “Today, you could be sitting in a small town in India and still create something powerful.”

On the roles that excite him now At this stage in his career, Mehta is drawn to authenticity. “I’m drawn to characters and roles that are more grounded and closer to reality.”

He adds, “I’ve worked hard to say no to a lot of popular work in order to make myself available for such opportunities.”

On what he wants his child to remember For all the roles he’s played, Mehta is clear about what truly matters.

“Honestly, not through any project. If I want my children to understand me, it would be through how I’ve been as a father.”