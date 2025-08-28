Actor Nivetha Plethora announces her relationship with Rajhit Ibran ahead of wedding, fans react

Tamil actor Nivetha Pethuraj has taken to social media and surprised fans with a major life update. For the first time, she made her relationship with the Dubai-based businessman Rajhith Ibran Instagram official. This is the first time that the actor has confirmed her relationship before her upcoming wedding.

Nivetha Plethora announces her relationship with Rajhit Ibran Nivetha Pethuraj took to her Instagram account and dropped a love-up photo with her beau Rajhith Ibran, who is her fiancé.

In the photo, the Paruvu actor was seen looking gorgeous as ever in a saree. With a big smile, she was seen leaning on Rajhith Ibran, who posed in a formal look. Sharing the photo, the actor simply skipped the caption and added a bunch of emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “To my now and forever.”

She also reposted wishes as people congratulated the couple, confirming their engagement and their upcoming wedding.

Reacting to the post, fans have showered the couple with best wishes and love.

A user wrote in the comments, “Congratulations my cutie... So happy to seeing this nivi always be happy (sic).” “Unexpected surprise, congratulations,” added another.

One more commented, “Happy for you.”

Nivetha Pethuraj's wedding Nivetha Pethuraj always kept her personal life away from the limelight.

Her fiancé, Rajhith Ibran, is a Dubai-based businessman and model.

Reportedly, the two are preparing to tie the knot later this year. It is believed that the wedding is likely to be an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members.

The couple is yet to reveal more details about the wedding.

Who is Nivetha Pethuraj Nivetha Pethuraj is known for starring in several Tamil and Telugu films.

She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Oru Naal Koothu (2016), alongside Dinesh and Miya. She rose to fame with films like Tik Tik Tik alongside Ravi, Thimiru Pudichavan with Vijay Antony, and Sangathamizhan with Vijay Sethupathi.

She later entered the Telugu film industry with Mental Madhilo (2017), co-starring Sree Vishnu and Amrutha Srinivasan.

Pathuraj's best-known works include Chitralahari (2019), Paagal (2020), Das Ka Dhamki (2023) and the crime thriller TV show Paruvu.

Her last release was the horror thriller, Boo, helmed by AL Vijay.

She will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil film, Party. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film also stars Jai, Shiva, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Shaam, Ramya Krishnan, and Regina Cassandra. Sanchita Shetty, Nandha Durairaj, Nassar and Chandran are also a part of the film in key roles.

