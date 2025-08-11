Actor Rana Daggubati appears before the ED in connection with illegal betting apps case | Watch

Actor Rana Daggubati appears before the ED officials at the Hyderabad Zonal ED office in connection with an illegal betting apps case inquiry.

Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms. Prakash Raj and Vijay's names also popped up.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint, lodged on March 19, 2025, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are allegedly accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms, which encourage users to gamble their hard-earned money.