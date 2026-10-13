Actor RJ Mitte, best known for Breaking Bad, dies amid marriage plans: Cause of death revealed amid investigation

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, is no more. He was 34. His representative, Sean Reilly, confirmed the death on behalf of his team. The news of his death emerged on Monday, 12 October.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," Mitte’s rep told the BBC.

TMZ reported that Mitte had died by suicide in Texas, citing a county official. But the investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Mitte lived with cerebral palsy, which affected his muscle tone and movement. Born in 1992, he was diagnosed with the condition when he was three. He did not initially plan to become an actor.

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Mitte joined Breaking Bad in 2008 and appeared throughout its five seasons. He played Walter and Skyler White's son, also known as Flynn.

Bryan Cranston played Walter, a chemistry teacher who starts making drugs after a cancer diagnosis. Created by Vince Gilligan, the series also starred Aaron Paul. The blockbuster web series ended in 2013.

Mitte drew on his own experiences to bring realism to his character. His performance helped him gain recognition worldwide.

In 2014, he shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with the show's cast. The award recognised their group performance in a drama series. His role also gave him a platform to discuss disability awareness and inclusion.

Just a week before his death, Mitte appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast. He spoke about his hopes for Breaking Bad's future. He felt the White family's story could continue beyond the original series.

Although Heisenberg's journey had ended, he believed that other family members still had stories to tell. He stressed that any continuation needed to be handled properly.

Mitte discussed possible ways forward, including another series or a streaming platform like Netflix. He also said he wanted to surpass Breaking Bad, setting himself a high standard.

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Personal life Away from acting, RJ Mitte was looking forward to marrying Kennedy Suarez. The couple had been friends for over 10 years before becoming romantically involved.

They had dated for five years when Mitte proposed on 10 October 2025. Suarez, who works in human resources, turned 30 that day.