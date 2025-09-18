Actor Robo Shankar dies after collapsing on set, Kamal Haasan pens emotional note

Tamil actor, comedian Robo Shankar passed away in Chennai. He was 46. Shankar was admitted to a hospital after collapsing on the film sets on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Robo Shankar dies at 46 Reportedly, Robo Shankar was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he took his last breathe. It is said that his health deteriorated earlier in the day, succumbing to his illness ultimately.

Robo Shankar's cause of death Reports suggest that he had battled jaundice just a few months ago.

During his recovery, the actor lost weight as he appeared visibly lean, leaving fans worried.

Later, he returned to work and starred in Sun TV's cooking reality show, Top Cooku Dupe Cooku.

On 17 September reports about Shankar collapsing on sets emerged.

Who was Robo Shankar? Robo Shankar was a well-known name in both Tamil TV and film industries. He earned the nickname “Robo” for his trademark robot-style performances in village shows and TV programs.

Advertisement

He began his film journey in 1997 and appeared in several uncredited roles, including in Rajinikanth’s Padayappa, before moving on to supporting characters. His big break came with Vijay Sethupathi’s Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, which brought him wide recognition.

Over the years, he starred in popular films such as Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Maari, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, Si3, Pa Paandi, Velaikkaran, Viswasam, Irumbu Thirai, and Singapore Saloon, among many others.

Kamal Haasan on Robo Shankar's death Shankar was a self-proclaimed fan of Kamal Haasan.

Reacting to his loss, Haasan penned an emotional tribute on X, formerly Twitter.

As per the translation, he wrote, "Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. You're my younger brother. Will you just leave me and go? Your job is done, you left. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours."

Advertisement

Robo Shankar's last rites Meanwhile, Robo Shankar's mortal remains will be taken to his Chennai house soon, reported India Today.

Reportedly, his last rites will take place on Friday.