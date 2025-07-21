Actor Silambarasan provides financial help to late stuntman SM Raju’s family after tragic accident on 'Vettuvam' set

In a deeply moving act of solidarity, actor Silambarasan TR has quietly provided financial support to the family of veteran stuntman SM Raju, who tragically lost his life while performing a dangerous car stunt on the set of ‘Vettuvam’, directed by Pa. Ranjith.

Despite having no involvement in the film, Silambarasan’s gesture has touched hearts across the Tamil film industry.

Silambarasan aids family of late stuntman SM Raju after tragic 'Vettuvam' accident The fatal incident occurred on July 13, 2025 during the filming of a high-risk action sequence. While preliminary reports suggest that basic safety protocols were in place, the accident has reignited urgent discussions about the safety and welfare of stunt performers, who often risk their lives for on-screen spectacle.

Silambarasan’s contribution came to light during an emotional interview with renowned stunt choreographer Silva Master, who praised the actor not only for his timely financial aid but also for his ongoing charitable efforts, often carried out without fanfare.

“Silambarasan didn’t have anything to do with the film, but he stepped in for the family without any publicity,” said Silva. “It’s not the first time he’s done something like this. He always helps quietly, from the heart.”

What Happened To Mohan Raj? SM Raju’s death has sent shockwaves through the industry, and condolences have been pouring in from actors, technicians, and fans alike. Legal proceedings have also been initiated under sections 289, 125, and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against director Pa. Ranjith, stunt coordinator Vinoth, Rajkamal from Neelam Productions, and vehicle owner Prabhakaran.

While the production of ‘Vettuvam’, which stars Arya in the lead role, is currently under review pending investigation, the tragic loss has highlighted systemic gaps in on-set safety — particularly for stunt artists who often go under-recognised despite their life-threatening work.

