Actor Sonu Sood prays for 'happiness', 'prosperity' at Lord Venkateswara temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to offer prayers on Monday morning.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

While speaking to ANI after offering prayers at the temple, the 'Fateh' actor shared details about his upcoming project and recalled his first visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple 25 years ago.

"When I came here for the first time, it was 25 years ago. Today, I come here with my family. I pray for happiness, peace and prosperity for all in the world. We are starting a new project, a film 'Nandi' - I am acting and directing both. It will begin soon," said Sonu Sood.

The actor donned a peach pink Kurta for his holy visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple.

Sonu Sood was recently honoured with a prestigious Humanitarian Award at the Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana for his philanthropic work during COVID-19.

This special honour recognises his exceptional service to humanity and unwavering commitment to social upliftment through his foundation.

The actor was conferred the Humanitarian Award on the grand finale of Miss World at the HITEX Arena in Hyderabad as part of the festival's final celebrations.