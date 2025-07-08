Actor Soubin Shahir granted anticipatory bail in Manjummel Boys financial fraud case in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Actor Soubin Shahir was arrested in Kochi, allegedly in a financial fraud case related to the film 'Manjummel Boys'. The court had granted anticipatory bail, and he will be released after recording his arrest, as per the Kochi police.

The police had registered a case against Soubin Shahir, an actor-producer, and Shawn Antony, a producer, on a complaint by Siraj Valiathara Hameed that they had not paid him the share of the profit made from the movie, despite his contribution of ₹7 crore towards its production.

Siraj, in his complaint, had mentioned that the producer duo did not even pay him his share of investment for making the movie and that they transferred the profits to their own accounts.

This was a violation of the investment agreement he had executed with the producing company, as per the Kochi police.

Earlier in 2024, after the success of 'Manjummel Boys', the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation into alleged financial irregularities by Soubin's Parava Films.

On the work front, Soubin started his film career as an assistant director in the industry with Siddique's Chronic Bachelor (2003).

He is known for his works in Charlie (2015), Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Kali (2016), Darvinte Parinamam (2016), Kammatipaadam (2016), Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016), Mayanadhi (2017), and Kumbalangi Nights. His first full lead role was in the film Sudani from Nigeria (2018) for which he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.