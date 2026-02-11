Actor Sreeleela completes MBBS degree; graduation ceremony video goes viral

Film actress Sreeleela has officially graduated with an MBBS degree, a milestone that has quickly caught the public’s imagination and seen video clips from her graduation ceremony go viral online.

Actress Sreeleela completes MBBS – becomes a doctor The convocation took place on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, with the 24-year-old actress walking across the stage in her graduation robes and receiving her medical degree amid applause from classmates and onlookers.

Clips and images shared widely on social media show her beaming with pride as her name is announced, followed by hugs from family members as she steps off the stage. Fans have praised her achievement, celebrating the moment not just as a celebrity highlight but as the culmination of years of hard work.

Sreeleela is all smiles as she receives her MBBS degree.

The graduation footage, shared across platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, has drawn admiration from audiences nationwide. Many commentators have expressed surprise at how she managed to complete one of the most demanding academic programmes in the world of medicine while maintaining a high-profile film career.

Advertisement

Sreeleela began her medical studies in the class of 2020 at DY Patil Medical College in Mumbai, a course that typically spans five to six years of rigorous study and clinical training. Completing an MBBS degree in India involves intense semesters of theory classes, practicals, hospital postings and examinations, making it a challenging task even without other commitments.

At the same time, Sreeleela has been one of the busiest young actresses in South Indian cinema. Since her debut as a lead in the 2019 Kannada film ‘Kiss’, she has gone on to star in a string of Telugu and South Indian hits, including blockbusters like ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ and ‘Guntur Kaaram’.

She also appeared in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and has multiple upcoming projects, including a high-profile Hindi film with Kartik Aaryan and roles alongside major stars like Pawan Kalyan, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.

Advertisement

Balancing these two demanding careers was no mean feat. Fans have expressed that her success speaks to an extraordinary level of discipline and commitment. “Huge respect to Sreeleela! 👏 Finishing a medical degree while being one of the busiest actresses in the industry is incredible. Talk about beauty with brains! Dr. Sreeleela has a nice ring to it (sic),” one social media user wrote.



Sreeleela’s mother, a gynaecologist based in Bengaluru, has often been credited for inspiring her to pursue medicine alongside her artistic ambitions. The actress has spoken previously about the importance of education in her life, even as her star in films continued to rise.

Advertisement

In recent years, Sreeleela even took a brief break from acting to concentrate on her final year of studies, returning to the spotlight with renewed focus both on screen and in the medical world.