Actor Suneil Anand, Dev Anand's son, dies in London

Legendary actor Dev Anand's son, Suneil Anand, passed away in London, his family announced on Tuesday. He was 70. The news was confirmed by Dev Anand's granddaughter, Gina Narang, who requested privacy during this "difficult time".
"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read.
Suneil was born in Zurich, Switzerland. He was the son of legendary actor and filmmaker Dev Anand and actress Kalpana Kartik. After completing his education in the United States, he made his Bollywood debut in 1984.
After completing a degree in business administration at American University in Washington, DC, Suneil entered the film industry. He first worked behind the scenes by assisting his father on several productions before making his acting debut in 1984 with Anand Aur Anand. The film, directed and produced by Dev Anand, marked the first on-screen collaboration between the father and son.
He later featured in Car Thief (1986), opposite Vijayata Pandit, and Main Tere Liye, directed by his uncle Vijay Anand under the family's Navketan Films banner. Although he appeared in a handful of films, he was unable to replicate the commercial success enjoyed by his father.
After moving away from mainstream acting, Suneil turned his attention to filmmaking. In 2001, he directed and acted in the martial arts film Master. Reports said he underwent Wing Chun training in Hong Kong while preparing for the project. He also announced an English-language film, Vagator Mixer, set in Goa, but it was never released.
Following Dev Anand's death in London in 2011, Suneil assumed a larger role at Navketan Films, focusing on preserving his father's cinematic legacy. He also played a key role in bringing Dev Anand's acclaimed 1965 film Guide to the Cannes Film Festival for a special screening in 2008.
As a filmmaker, Suneil Anand had announced plans to make a film as a tribute to his father, Dev Anand.
"It's a huge movie dedicated to my father. I am producing and directing. The show goes on. I will continue to take my father's legacy forward," he had said.
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