The Central Bureau of India (CBI) has filed a closure report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The CBI submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, reported PTI quoting officials.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Initially, the Mumbai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started a probe into the death. Later, the CBI took over the probe from Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case into the death, in August 2020, after an FIR was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, in Patna.

The development comes amid the ongoing war of words after Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, moved Bombay High Court seeking a probe into the death of his daughter who was former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He has starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story , Raabta , Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

In 2020, both Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Rajput. They were later granted bail.

In October 2024, Supreme Court had dismissed an appeal of the Maharashtra government challenging Bombay High Court order quashing look-out circulars issued against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother.