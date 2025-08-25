Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer: ‘Incredibly difficult…’

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, who featured in films like Joram, Parched and Angry Indian Godessess, has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. She took to her Instagram account recently and announced her health scare. She posted a picture of her shaved head and penned a positive note for her female friends who have been her support throughout the time.

Tannishtha Chatterjee diagnosed with cancer Tannishtha penned a long note, talking about her father, who also passed away due to cancer.

She shared, “So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer.”

Tannishtha Chatterjee thanks Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta She extended gratitude to her female friends who gave her strength and support during the difficult period. Her second photo feature Tannishtha with Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta, among others.

She continued, “But this post is not about Pain.Its about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days. In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back (sic).”

She further tagged the actors and ended her note saying: “Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful.”

Celebs react to Tannishtha Chatterjee's post After she shared her post, her close friend, actor Sen Sharma commented, "You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you.”

Another close friend, actor Dia Mirza, added, "We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess.”

Actor Abhay Deol also sent support, “sending you love Tan.”