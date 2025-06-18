Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries cast as Clayface in upcoming DC film set for 2026 release

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries has been cast in the lead role of Clayface, a major upcoming film from DC Studios. The casting marks a major step forward for the rising star, who will take on one of DC’s more unusual and darker characters.

DC Comics finally has its Clayface! The news was announced by James Gunn, head of DC Studios, who posted on social media, “After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries. Both Matt Reeves (‘The Batman’ director) and I were just blown away by this guy, and can’t wait for you to see this film (sic).”

Reeves, best known for his successful 2022 take on ‘The Batman’, is producing the film. ‘Clayface’ is written by Mike Flanagan, the mind behind ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, and will be directed by James Watkins, known for ‘Eden Lake’.

What we know about the film so far Unlike typical superhero blockbusters, ‘Clayface’ will lean into horror. It follows a struggling B-movie actor who drinks a substance hoping to boost his career, only to find himself transformed into a man made entirely of clay. The film has been described as more of a body horror tale than a standard comic book adventure, with comparisons to Meryl Streep and Bruce Willis' ‘Death Becomes Her’.

More about Tom Rhys Harries While Harries may not be a household name yet, he’s been steadily building an impressive resume. He starred opposite Uma Thurman in Apple TV’s ‘Suspicion’, appeared in the action film ‘Kandahar’ with Gerard Butler, featured in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’, and acted alongside Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche in ‘The Return’.

Production on ‘Clayface’ is set to begin this autumn, with the film scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.

However, it is yet to be seen which version of Clayface will be essayed by Tom. It can be Basil Karlo, Matt Hagen, Preston Payne, Peter Malley, or someone else.