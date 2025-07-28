Former actor who did bold films with brother-in-law Emraan Hashmi, left acting, became DJ, married Saiyaara director

Filmmaker Mohit Suri continues to make headlines with his latest release, Saiyaara. The director makes a comeback to the romance genre with this YRF production, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While many are familiar with Suri’s successful films like Zeher, Kalyug, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Malang, and more, few may know about his wife—who has been his biggest cheerleader on Instagram, especially now as Saiyaara breaks records at the box office.

Saiyaara director's wife Mohit Suri is married to former actor-model Udita Goswami.

Born on February 9, 1984, in Dehradun, Udita began her journey in the showbiz industry as a model. She started young, walking the ramp for the first time at just 16. She later moved to Delhi to pursue a modelling career, won the MTV Model Mission contest, and went on to become one of the city’s most popular models.

She captured public attention with her screen presence in ad campaigns for major brands like Pepsi and Titan watches.

Udita Goswami's career In 2003, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt gave her first break in the film Paap opposite John Abraham. Little did anyone know that Udita would one day become part of the Bhatt family itself. While Paap did not perform well at the box office, it launched Udita on the big screen and left a mark.

Following Paap, Udita starred in several bold, romantic films, including Zeher (2005, directed by Mohit Suri) opposite brother-in-law Emraan Hashmi and Aksar (2006) with Dino Morea and Emraan—both commercial hits.

She also appeared with Upen Patel in Ahmed Khan's music video remix of Kya Khoob Lagti Ho.

Her other, less successful films included Aggar, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Chase, Rokkk, and Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baki Hai.

In 2012, Udita played the lead role in Diary of a Butterfly, directed by Vinodh Mukhi. The film received mixed reviews and became her last acting project.

She then decided to follow her passion for music and quit acting, even letting go of her Hollywood dreams. Udita trained as a DJ and began performing at exclusive private parties and curated events. Her shift from films to DJing surprised many, but for Udita, it was a natural extension of her love for rhythm and sound.

Over the years, she gradually faded away from the spotlight.

Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri's love story Udita and Mohit Suri first crossed paths during the making of Zeher. Their professional connection soon turned into a strong bond and a long-term relationship. After several years of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai's Juhu ISKCON temple in 2013.

They welcomed two children—a daughter in 2015 and a son in 2018.

Udita’s marriage to Mohit Suri made her a part of the Bhatt family, one of Bollywood’s most influential film dynasties. Through Mohit, she is related to stars Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi, making her their sister-in-law.

