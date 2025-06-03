Actor Vibhu Raghave passes away after battle with Cancer, Karan Veer Mehra, Sanaya Irani, more TV celebs mourn loss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins' fame TV actor Vibhu Raghave passed away on Monday after battling Cancer in Mumbai.

Popular daily soap actor Addite Shirwakar, known for serials like 'Miilee' and 'Junior G', shared Vibhu Raghave's funeral details after his demise.

The 'Antim Darshan' of Vibhu Raghave's mortal remains is scheduled in Mumbai at the actor's residence, while the funeral procession is set to take place at 12:30 pm today.

Vibhu Raghave's co-stars and friends shared the funeral invitation poster on their Instagram handles. It described the actor as a "purest soul" who was a "beacon of strength & positivity."

"The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace & left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always," as written on the poster.

Several TV celebrities also took to their Instagram handles to condole the loss of the actor after his demise.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra mourned the loss of Vibhu Raghave and wrote, "Too Soon. Rest in peace," followed by a heartbreak emoji. He shared the message on his Instagram story.

After his demise, popular actress Sanaya Irani also wrote a heartfelt message for Raghave on her Instagram handle. She recalled the actor's "positivity, love, and warmth" for his peers and friends.

"RIP Friend. I'm sure you are spreading positivity, love and warmth wherever you are. Gone too soon. You will be missed," wrote Sanaya Irani.

Vibhu Raghave's co-star Aneri Vajani shared a bunch of throwback photos of the actor while remembering him after his demise.

A week before Raghave's demise, actress Vajani also shared a fundraising post for the actor's cancer treatment in Mumbai.

She wrote, "Hello everyone ! A little update about our friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta . He's still battling 4th stage cancer in Nanavati hospital for the last two weeks. It's been an overwhelming journey for all of us to see him go through this. He's fighting it bravely. We have exhausted our funds and we need immediate funds to save him. Pls pray for his recovery & do contribute whatever you can for his hospital treatment. Thank you for your immense love and prayers"