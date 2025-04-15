Actor William Levy arrested in Florida for disorderly intoxication and trespassing

  • Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested in Weston, Florida, on April 14 on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The 44-year-old remains in custody at Broward Main Jail.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published15 Apr 2025, 11:17 PM IST
William Levy is known for his roles in telenovelas and Hollywood films. (Image: William Levy/Instagram)
Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested on Monday (April 14) in Weston, Florida, on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to public records from the Broward County jail, CBS News reported. The 44-year-old actor was booked into the Broward Main Jail and remains in custody as of Tuesday.

Jail records show the following pending charges:

  • Disorderly intoxication in a public place
  • Trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance

No bond amount has been set for either charge.

No details yet on incident

The arrest was carried out by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, but specific circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed. Authorities are yet to release a report or provide insight into what led to Levy’s detention.

Jail status and legal proceedings

Levy is currently awaiting trial at the Broward Main Jail. As of Tuesday:

  • No projected release date has been posted
  • No sentence or expected court appearance has been listed

Background: Career in TV and films

William Levy rose to fame through popular Spanish-language telenovelas like Cuidado con el ángel and Sortilegio. He recently gained renewed international attention with his lead role in Café con aroma de mujer, which aired globally on streaming platforms.

In addition to his work in Latin television, Levy has appeared in English-language films and series, including Addicted and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. He also participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2012, finishing in third place.

